S. Korea to Ban Use of Paper Cups, Add Take-out Fee to Reduce Waste

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Starting in 2021, paper cups will be banned from restaurants and coffee shops in South Korea and customers will have to pay for take-out under a national campaign to reduce the use of disposable products.These measures, which were included in the government's mid- to long-term roadmap, were decided at a meeting on Friday led by Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Eun-hae.The National Assembly is also reviewing a bill to revive a deposit system for take-out cups that was abolished after being in effect from 2002 to 2008.While plastic bags have been banned in department stores, shopping malls and supermarket chains, the same rule will apply to bakeries and convenience stores from 2022.Food delivery services will also no longer provide disposable utensils like plastic spoons and wooden chopsticks. Rules will also be tightened on packaging for parcel deliveries.The government said it plans to negotiate voluntary participation by businesses next year and encourage the public to take part in efforts to cut the use of disposable items through an eco-friendly point system.