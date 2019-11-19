Authorities Salvage Stern of Boat Destroyed in Fire Off Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

The stern of a fishing boat that caught fire in waters west of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju earlier this week has been recovered.The salvage operation for the 29-ton ship "Daeseong" was suspended on Thursday due to bad weather but resumed early on Friday.The barge carrying the stern, which accounts for about a third of the ship, is expected to arrive at Hwasun Port early Saturday, after traveling some 167 kilometers from the recovery site.The Jeju regional Coast Guard, forensic experts and fire officials plan to inspect the boat to determine what caused it to catch fire.On Tuesday, flames broke out on the ill-fated ship at 7:05 a.m. in waters some 76 kilometers west of a small island near Jeju.Rescue workers found one South Korean crew member some seven kilometers south of the accident site, but he was later confirmed dead.Eleven others, five South Koreans and six Vietnamese, remain missing.