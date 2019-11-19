Ex-Vice Justice Minister Found Not Guilty of Bribery, Sex-For-Favor Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui has been found not guilty on charges of bribery linked to a sex-for-favors scandal.The Seoul Central District Court made the ruling on Friday, citing the lack of credibility in testimonies presented by prosecutors and their failure to prove the bribes in question were returned with favors.Kim stood trial for allegedly accepting 130 million won in bribes from local contractor Yoon Jung-cheon between 2007 and 2008, and also taking bribes in the form of sexual favors from Yoon between 2006 and 2007.The former minister was also suspected of pocketing an additional 49 million won and 150 million won worth of goods from two different businessmen from 2003 to 2011.Kim was also charged for exempting a woman, whom he received sexual favors, of her debt to Yoon out of fear his his illicit relationship with her could be made public.In regards to the alleged sexual favors Kim received, the court ruled the statute of limitations had already expired.