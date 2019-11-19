Survey Suggests Public Believes in Societal Responsibility for Health

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A survey released Friday finds that three out of four South Koreans believe that society should at least be in part responsible for health issues.Pollster Hankook Research conducted a survey on one thousand people last month regarding the nation's health insurance system.The results show that 26-point-three percent of respondents said health concerns are completely a personal matter while five-point-five percent said that society should be responsible.Close to 37 percent of respondents said the responsibility lies in equal parts of each side.In evaluating health policies, the quality and safety of treatment scored the highest, followed by wider insurance coverage and greater government investment in medical services.About 30 percent of those surveyed said medical spending was a burden on household spending while a similar percentage, 31 percent, said it was not a burden.An official at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Public Health said the findings indicate that while expanding medical access is important, the public believes the most important task is providing safe and quality medical services.The survey results were announced during a forum held at the graduate school on Friday.