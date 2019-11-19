NHK: S. Korea Cancels Coast Guard Drill with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Friday that a regional coast guard in Japan said its South Korean counterpart has asked to cancel a joint drill for maritime accidents.According to NHK, the 8th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Maizuru City in Kyoto Prefecture revealed that the joint exercise scheduled for next Wednesday will not take place.The maritime authority said it received the request earlier earlier this week.Coast guards from the two countries were apparently planning to use patrol and rescue vessels for the training drill that was to be held some 180 kilometers off the Oki Islands.The Japanese side told the broadcaster it was not in a position to comment on whether the Korea Coast Guard's decision was linked to the recent deterioration in bilateral ties.However, it said the cancellation is regrettable and that it will try to find ways to boost cooperation with its South Korean counterpart.