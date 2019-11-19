BTS, PSY, Girls' Generation Make Billboard's 100 Hits of 2010s

Photo : YONHAP News

Three songs by South Korean singers, including BTS and Psy, have made it on Billboard’s top 100 list of the songs that defined the 2010s.The U.S. music chart operator announced the songs this week along with a short essay on each.BTS’s 2015 song “I Need You,” which was described as “less of a song and more of a revolution," was included on the list. Billboard said it laid the groundwork for the future of the seven-member South Korean boy band and their rise to international stardom.Joining "I Need You" on the list were Psy’s “Gangnam Style” and Girls’ Generation’s “I Got a Boy.”Billboard said the 2012 Psy dance number was the prequel to K-pop’s rise in the U.S. and made YouTube redesign its viewership counting system by hitting two-point-one billion views in 2014.As for the Korean girl group’s 2013 song, Billboard described it as a medley of upbeat components blended together with a sense of frenzied vibrancy, and likened it to Queen’s epic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” due to its pristine and chaotic approach at jumping between musical elements.