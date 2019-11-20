Moon Begins ASEAN Diplomacy with Seoul-Singapore Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Seoul, kick starting his diplomatic engagements with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of the ASEAN-South Korea summit in Busan next week.Kim Bum-soo has more on Seoul's plans with the ASEAN countries.Report:[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean as translated by onsite interpreter)]“It’s all the more meaningful to kick off the Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit meetings with a summit with you who is like an old friend to me."President Moon Jae-in and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral summit in Seoul on Saturday, discussing ways to further boost their economic partnership.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean as translated by onsite interpreter)]"In July last year our two countries resolve to engage in close cooperation for peace and prosperity in the region and usher in the era of the 4th industrial revolution together. I hope we will be able to come up with substantive cooperation plans in the fields of smart city, SMEs, start-ups, bio and medicine.”[Sound bite: Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong]“Today is an opportunity for us to discuss together how we can expand our cooperation, in several areas like smart nation, industry 4.0, and we can also think about how to improve the overall policy infrastructure for our cooperation.”The South Korea-Singapore summit is the first of ten bilateral talks between Moon and leaders of Southeast Asian nations on the sidelines of the two-day ASEAN-South Korea commemorative summit.South Korea plans to adopt a joint statement on co-existence and prosperity with the ASEAN block during their gathering in the southern port city of Busan beginning on Monday.The presidential office said that through the joint declaration, Seoul hopes to upgrade its partnership with ASEAN to the level of its relationships with the U.S., China, Japan and Russia.Riding on momentum from the Busan event, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Seoul-ASEAN ties, the government also plans to initiate the so called "New Southern Policy 2.0" detailing its blueprint for boosting strategic partnerships with the regional bloc.After the ASEAN-event, South Korea will zoom in on boosting ties with the "Mekong Five" nations, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, at the inaugural Mekong-South Korea summit on Wednesday.President Moon and the leaders of the five countries plan to adopt the Han River-Mekong River Declaration, celebrating ten years of Mekong-Korea relations and forge a road map of their future cooperation.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.