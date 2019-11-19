Main Opposition Chief Continues Hunger Strike for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) chief Hwang Kyo-ahn is continuing his hunger strike for the fourth day on Saturday despite President Moon Jae-in's request to stop.Presidential political affairs secretary Gang Gi-jung delivered Moon's request Friday night, noting that the government has now met his demand for keeping the GSOMIA intelligence sharing pact with Japan.While welcoming the move, Hwang noted that the continuation of the military agreement is only one of his three demands.The LKP leader says the ruling camp must stop pursuing the legislation of fast-tracked bills aimed at revising the election regulations and establishing an independent anti-corruption state investigation agency.