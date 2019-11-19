US Welcomes S. Korea's Decision on GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has welcomed South Korea's decision to conditionally suspend the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan called the General Security of Military Information Agreement or GSOMIA.On request for a comment by KBS, the State Department said the latest decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes.It also encouraged Korea and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues.The statement also indicated Washington's understanding that the pact had been "renewed," and added that U.S. strongly believes that defense and security issues should remain separate from other areas of South Korea-Japan relationship.The department further said that given the shared regional and global challenges, decisions to strengthen trilateral cooperation are timely and critical.It added that the U.S. will continue to pursue bilateral and trilateral security cooperation with South Korea and Japan.