High School Seniors Travel for College Interviews amid Rail Strike

Many high school seniors in Korea had to take expressway buses and other transportation options to attend college admission interviews scheduled on Saturday amid the ongoing rail workers' strike.According to the Transport Ministry, over 153-thousand-400 people used express buses Friday, up more than ten percent from a week ago.According to Korea Railroad Corporation or KORAIL, 224 KTX bullet trains, or less than 70 percent of the usual level, operated on Friday.The slower Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains operated at 58 and 62 percent the normal level respectively. Cargo trains were affected the most with only 31 percent operation rate.