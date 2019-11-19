Ruling Party Criticizes Hwang's Hunger Strike, Vows to Pass Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has criticized the main opposition leader's hunger strike which is now in its fourth day.DP spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo said Saturday that Liberty Korea Party (LKP) chief Hwang Kyo-ahn's hunger strike is without justification and the public is not interested.Hwang has been protesting the ruling party’s resolve to pass key reform bills on prosecution and election reform in parliament.The spokesperson said it's important to negotiate with the LKP to the very end but if that proves to be challenging, the ruling party may turn to other opposition parties to have the bills approved.Negotiations on the bills passage are expected to kick off in earnest from next week when the three floor leaders of ruling and opposition parties all return from the United States where they have been calling for a fair agreement on defense cost sharing talks between Seoul and Washington.A bill on revising the nation's election regulations is expected to be referred to the National Assembly plenary session on the 27th.Another bill on installing an independent anti-corruption investigative agency will be put to a vote on December third.The main opposition leader argues the ruling camp must stop pushing ahead with these fast-tracked bills.