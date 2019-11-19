S. Korea-Japan Summit Likely in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are likely to hold a summit late next month.A diplomatic source said on Saturday that the two nations have agreed to coordinate efforts to enable a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on December 24 on the sidelines of their planned trilateral summit with China late next month.Seoul and Tokyo are expected to hold high-level talks to prepare for the summit.Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters that she discussed the matter in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.Kang held talks with Moteti on the margins of the foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 countries in Nagoya, Japan, a day after Seoul suspended the expiry of a bilateral military information-sharing pact.Kang said that the two sides agreed to coordinate with each other to make the summit possible.