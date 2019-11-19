Moon to Head to Busan after Summit with Brunei's Sultan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will head to the southern port city of Busan on Sunday to meet with leaders of Southeast Asian nations after summit talks with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.President Moon and the Brunei leader will discuss substantial ways to improve cooperation between the two nations and enhance cooperation between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The Sultan of Brunei is making a state visit to South Korea to attend the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-South Korea Summit to be held in the southwestern port city of Busan from November 25 to 27.After the summit, Moon will head to Busan in the afternoon to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Eco Delta Smart City along with the leaders of Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.The president will hold bilateral summit talks with the leaders of all ten ASEAN nations attending the commemorative summit, except Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.The top office said that Moon's bilateral summit with Hun Sen, set for Monday, has been canceled as the Cambodian prime minister will not attend the planned summit between South Korea and ASEAN member states.The prime minister has reportedly decided to cancel his plan to attend the commemorative summit in Busan after his wife's mother is in a critical health condition.