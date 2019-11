Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored his ninth goal of the season on Saturday.Son scored an opener in the 36th minute in a Champions League match against West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He also helped Lucas Moura net another goal in the 43rd minute.Tottenham won coach Jose Mourinho's debut match 3-2.The victory also ended a five-game losing streak for the club.