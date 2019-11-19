Senior N. Korean Diplomat Heads Home after Strategic Talks with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui headed home on Saturday following her six-day trip to Russia, which included the two countries' first "strategic dialogue."Arriving at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on Saturday evening as she awaited for her flight to Beijing, Choe told Korean reporters that she had excellent talks with the Russian side this time.The senior North Korean diplomat arrived first at Vladivostok last Monday and visited Moscow for three days from Wednesday, where she talked with Russian foreign affairs and national defense officials.During the visit, Choe held the two countries' first "strategic dialogue" with Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Russian special envoy on North Korean nuclear issues Oleg Burmistrov at the Russian foreign ministry's guesthouse in downtown Moscow on Wednesday.Following the talks on Wednesday, Choe met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Russian ministry headquarters in Moscow before holding another meeting with Vice Defense Minister Alexander Formin on Thursday.