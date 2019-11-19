Railway Union, Management Resume Negotiations amid Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union and management of Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) are holding negotiations on Sunday as the unionized railway workers continued their general strike for the fifth consecutive day.The two sides resumed negotiations on Saturday night at the proposal of the union but failed to narrow differences. The negotiations will continue on Sunday as the nation is set to host the ASEAN-South Korea summit in Busan on Monday and Tuesday.Meanwhile, disruptions in train services will likely continue on Sunday.KORAIL plans to operate 68 percent of KTX bullet trains on Sunday, operating just 223 trains compared to 327 for usual Sundays.Slower Saemaeul and Mugunghwa lines will be operating at 59 percent and 62-point-five percent of normal levels, respectively. Cargo services will be running at 31 percent of the general operative level.