S. Korea, Brunei Agree to Foster Cooperation in ICT, Smart City Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Brunei held summit talks on Sunday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including energy and ICT industries.According to the top office, President Moon Jae-in and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah had a broad range of discussions on "substantive cooperation" between the two nations. They also exchanged views on the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and partnerships on the global stage.In particular, the two leaders agreed to explore "specific cooperation projects" so that South Korean firms with advanced ICT technologies and experience can participate in Brunei's smart city projects.The governments of the two nations also signed memorandums of understanding on ICT, e-government and smart city on Sunday.The sultan of Brunei is on a state visit to South Korea and plans to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit set to open in the southern port city of Busan on Monday.