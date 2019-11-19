US, Japan Pledge to Continue to Work on 'Trilateral Cooperation' with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that its deputy secretary and Japan's top diplomat pledged to continue to closely work on a trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan.The department said in its press release that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nagoya, Japan.The department said the two officials pledged to continue to work closely across a broad agenda of regional and global security issues, including a trilateral cooperation of the United States, South Korea and Japan, and close coordination to ensure the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Deputy Secretary Sullivan reportedly discussed the shared values of the U.S.-Japan alliance and the benefits of their economic partnership, and he reaffirmed the importance of their strong relationship.The meeting and the release came after South Korea decided to suspend its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement or GSOMIA with Japan on Friday.