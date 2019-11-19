Report: Abe Says Japan Made No Concessions to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said that Japan made no concessions regarding South Korea's decision to put off the termination of their military information sharing agreement.According to Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily on Sunday, Abe made the remarks to people around him on Friday right after the Seoul government announced its decision to temporarily put off the expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.Abe reportedly said that South Korea made the decision due to strong pressure by the United States.Asahi said that Washington strongly demanded Seoul maintain the deal, with Tokyo also supporting the U.S. effort, and that the United States also asked Japan to take action in order to avoid the termination of the deal.The report quoted an official at Abe's office as saying that Japan's efforts to keep the deal behind the scenes led to the passage by the U.S. Senate of a resolution appealing the importance of GSOMIA on Thursday.