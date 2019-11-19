ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit to Kick off Mon. in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

A special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and South Korea has kicked off Monday in the southwestern port city of Busan.The ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit will see participation from all ten ASEAN member states as the bloc and South Korea celebrate 30 years of official dialogue ties.On Day 1, President Moon Jae-in held a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the event with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha. Later in the day, he will also sit down with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.The presidential office said Moon will discuss with the leaders ways to boost cooperation in various fields, including infrastructure, development assistance and defense.Moon was also set to attend special events on Monday, including the ASEAN-South Korea CEO Summit and ASEAN-South Korea Culture Innovation Summit.At the CEO summit on Monday morning, some five-hundred South Korean and ASEAN business leaders discussed the regional bloc's role in the changing global trade environment, ways to boost industrial cooperation to realize innovative growth and forming new partnerships for joint prosperity.Meanwhile, the culture summit will be attended by some six-hundred cultural figures from South Korea and ASEAN.Later in the evening, President Moon will host a dinner banquet.