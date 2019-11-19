Assembly Speaker, Floor Leaders to Discuss Fast-tracked Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of three major parties will meet on Monday to discuss ways to handle fast track-designated bills on electoral and judiciary reform.The meeting will be attended by ruling Democratic Party floor leader Lee In-young, main opposition Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won and minor conservative Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan.The parliamentary chief is expected to call on rival camps to cooperate for the passage of the fast-tracked reform bills.Next year's national budget will also be on the floor leaders' agenda during the meeting, as the deadline for parliamentary deliberation on the government's proposed 2020 budget is next Monday.Other topics set to be discussed are South Korea-U.S. negotiations on defense cost sharing and the outcome of a visit to the U.S. by the three floor leaders.