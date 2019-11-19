Menu Content

Kim Sei-young Wins 10th LPGA Tournament, $1.5M in Prize Money

Write: 2019-11-25 08:56:43Update: 2019-11-25 11:56:55

South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young has won the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, securing the largest money prize in the history of women's golf.

Kim, a nine-time LPGA winner and 2015 Rookie of the Year, shot two-under-70 in the final round of the final tournament of the season at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida on Sunday. 

Kim finished 18-under 270 to beat England's Charley Hull and grab a prize money payout of one-and-a-half million U.S. dollars and her fourth victory of the season.

Kim became the fourth South Korean golfer with ten or more LPGA victories, joining Park Seri, Park In-bee and Shin Ji-yai.
