Railway Union Workers End General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers returned to work on Monday, ending a five-day general strike after reaching a deal with management.The Korean Railway Workers’ Union and the Korea Railroad Corporation came to an agreement on Monday morning after resuming negotiations Saturday evening.The two sides agreed to raise railway workers’ pay by one-point-eight percent, set up a consultative body to discuss the issue of increasing personnel and jointly propose to the government that South Korea's two high-speed rail services, KTX and SRT, combine into one operation.Despite the end of the strike, it will take one or two days for rail operations to fully normalize.