Kim Jong-un Inspects Military Units Close to Inter-Korean Border

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected military units just north of the de facto western maritime border, an unprecedented close visit to the inter-Korean border.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that Kim inspected the combat readiness of the units and stressed the need for a thorough inspection of weapons systems.KCNA said Kim also called on the units to conduct technical management in order to be fully prepared to be mobilized for any type of combat operation.Kim had never visited a military facility so close to the inter-Korean maritime border before, and the unprecedented inspection, which included military units on Changrin Islet, is drawing particular attention.The visit was also Kim's third military-themed visit publicized by state media this month.Changrin Islet, situated south of the 38th parallel that was the dividing line between the two Koreas prior to the Korean War, belonged to South Korea before it was relinquished to the North in the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.