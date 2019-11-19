K-pop Star Goo Ha-ra Found Dead at Her Home

Singer and actor Goo Ha-ra, a former member of the K-pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in what police say may be a suicide.
According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Goo was found dead at her home in southern Seoul at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. An acquaintance of the 28-year-old found her body and reported it to police and firefighters.
Authorities are investigating Goo’s exact cause of death and are considering the possibility the singer took her own life.
Goo had a successful eleven-year career in entertainment after debuting with Kara in 2008. More recently, however, she was better known for her turbulent personal life.
Domestic abuse allegations involving Goo and an ex-boyfriend surfaced in September. The man was issued a suspended jail term in August for threatening to release an illicit video of Goo as the two fought in the wake of a breakup.
In May, Goo was found unconscious at her home following a suicide attempt but recovered after being transferred to a hospital for treatment.