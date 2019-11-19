K-pop Star Goo Ha-ra Found Dead at Her Home

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer and actor Goo Ha-ra, a former member of the K-pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in what police say may be a suicide.According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Goo was found dead at her home in southern Seoul at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. An acquaintance of the 28-year-old found her body and reported it to police and firefighters.Authorities are investigating Goo’s exact cause of death and are considering the possibility the singer took her own life.Goo had a successful eleven-year career in entertainment after debuting with Kara in 2008. More recently, however, she was better known for her turbulent personal life.Domestic abuse allegations involving Goo and an ex-boyfriend surfaced in September. The man was issued a suspended jail term in August for threatening to release an illicit video of Goo as the two fought in the wake of a breakup.In May, Goo was found unconscious at her home following a suicide attempt but recovered after being transferred to a hospital for treatment.