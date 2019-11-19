High-emission Vehicles to be Restricted in Gangnam, Yeouido from 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will expand high-emission vehicle use restrictions to include the Gangnam district and Yeouido area as part of the city’s “green transportation zone” from 2021.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the move on Monday as it prepares to introduce operation restrictions on grade five emission vehicles, the most polluting vehicles according to the government’s five-tier system.Beginning this Sunday, such vehicles will be banned in a 16-point-seven-square-kilometer green zone that currently includes eight areas in the Jongno district and seven areas in the Jung district.Efforts to crack down on high-emission vehicle use will be carried out through 45 cameras installed at all road entry and exit ways in the green transportation zone.Seoul said that grade five emission vehicle traffic inside the zone slipped nearly 15 percent during a trial period between July and October of this year.