S. Korea Says North's Firing Drills Violate Sept. 19 Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has expressed regret over North Korean artillery firing drills on an islet near the inter-Korean border, saying it violated a bilateral military agreement.Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo relayed the position at a regular briefing on Monday.Choi said that the firing drills reported by North Korean state media on Changrin Islet, just north of the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, violate the Sept. 19 military agreement that had been faithfully implemented by military authorities of the two countries.She urged North Korea to fully comply with the agreement and cease all military activities near the border that can heighten tensions.North Korea's state-run media reported on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had inspected a defense detachment on Changrin Islet in the West Sea. Kim apparently set a target and gave the firing order during the visit.