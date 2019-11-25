ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit Kicks off in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2019 Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN)-South Korea Commemorative Summit has kicked off in the southern port city of Busan.Speaking at a feature event bringing together business leaders from ASEAN and South Korea, President Moon Jae-in presented a new vision to strengthen partnerships with the regional bloc.While calling for expanding people-to-people exchanges to achieve "people-centered inclusive cooperation," Moon also emphasized cooperation in innovative growth and the reinforcement of connectivity in upgrading partnerships.The South Korean president also vowed to support the fostering of a highly-qualified workforce throughout ASEAN, expand technological cooperation with the bloc in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to invest in Southeast Asia’s transportation, energy and smart city fields.Referring to the New Southern Policy Business Cooperation Center to be set up next year, Moon said it will serve as a cornerstone for promoting South Korean firms' expansion in ASEAN countries and enhancing the competitiveness of ASEAN-based companies.On Korean Peninsula peace efforts, Moon sought ASEAN support of engagement with North Korea to persuade the regime to give up its nuclear weapons.Marking the 30th anniversary of Seoul's diplomatic relations with ASEAN, the special summit running through Tuesday is expected to be a milestone that boosts bilateral partnerships under Moon's signature New Southern Policy.