Rival Parties Agree to Hold Assembly Plenary Session on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s rival political parties have agreed to hold a parliamentary plenary session this week.In a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Monday, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party agreed that the session would be held Friday.According to Assembly spokesperson Han Min-soo, the plenary session will open mainly for votes on non-contentious bills, but revisions to the National Assembly Act and three bills regarding big data will also likely be passed during the session.The three parties also agreed to hold a floor leaders’ meeting every day from Tuesday to discuss fast-tracked bills and other pending issues.