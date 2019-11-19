LKP Leader on 6th Day of Hunger Strike, Vows to Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of South Korea's main opposition party has vowed to continue his hunger strike as he entered the sixth day of the sit-in protest over fast-track bills and other government initiatives.Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn posted a resolute message on his Facebook Monday, saying he won't give up on the future when liberty, democracy and justice are up and running.Hwang described the physical pain he is suffering as a thankful companion that reminds him of the pain the country is going through as well as he and his party's shortfalls.He also thanked the public for backing his political action. Over 500 comments were left on his Facebook page expressing support and appreciation.The main opposition leader launched the hunger strike in front of the presidential office last Wednesday protesting the ruling Democratic Party's resolve to pass key bills on prosecution and election reforms.