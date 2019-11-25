ASEAN-S. Korea Commemorative Summit Begins in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The 2019 Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN)-South Korea Commemorative Summit marking the 30th anniversary of the two sides' diplomatic relations kicked off in Busan on Monday. President Moon Jae-in, whose signature New Southern Policy aims to bolster partnerships with the ten-member bloc, put forth his vision to deepen economic ties, citing that Asia is "the future of the world."Choi You Sun has the details.Report:[Sound bite: CEO Summit at 2019 ASEAN-S. Korea Commemorative Summit]President Moon Jae-in says that South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, will expand together as a regional economic community.Attending a forum of business leaders at the two-day ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan on Monday, the South Korean president presented his vision to strengthen partnerships with the regional bloc.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"People are the key growth engine. South Korea will support the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to strengthen the capacities of small and medium-sized enterprises that account for 99 percent of the ASEAN economy. We will exert efforts toward fostering highly-qualified personnel through scholarships and higher education programs. We will share our experiences from economic development by supporting the establishment of educational and research institutes like the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology and the Myanmar Development Institute. We will also reinforce cooperation in agricultural development with five countries that share the Mekong River, applying the same confidence built from South Korea's Saemaul Movement to create a 'Miracle on the Mekong River.'"On his peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Moon sought ASEAN's support for engaging with North Korea to persuade the regime to give up its nuclear weapons.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Peace on the Korean Peninsula is peace in East Asia, which in turn would be the start of connecting the economies in East Asia. I hope that ASEAN, which accepted North Korea as a member of the community at the ASEAN Regional Forum, will maintain their tolerance. If we manage to overcome a number of obstacles, including a third U.S.-North Korea summit, for the Korean Peninsula's complete denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace, East Asia will truly become one community."After bilateral talks with leaders from Singapore and Brunei over the weekend, Moon continued one-on-one meetings on Monday with counterparts from Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.On the second day of the event Tuesday, Moon and ASEAN leaders plan to adopt a joint statement, under which Seoul hopes to upgrade its partnership with ASEAN to the level of its relationships with the U.S., China, Japan and Russia.After the two-day ASEAN-event, South Korea will amplify its efforts to boost ties with the "Mekong Five" nations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam at the inaugural Mekong-South Korea summit on Wednesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.