S. Korean Official: Seoul, Beijing Discussing Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean diplomatic official said Monday that Seoul and Beijing were discussing possible summit talks.On whether the meeting can take place this year, the official said the timetable is being discussed and that both sides have agreed to a summit.In regards to a planned visit to South Korea by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the official noted Yi will visit to discuss overall bilateral issues, and added that high-level exchanges were taking place in many areas between the two countries since the conflict over the THAAD missile defense deployment.The official did not specify a date for Yi's visit, but said it appears not far off.The official also said that provincial Chinese authorities are emphasizing holding exchanges with the South Korean government and that provincial level exchanges may expand even more next year.