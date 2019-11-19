3 Hyundai, Kia Models Shortlisted for N. American Auto Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Finalists for the North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year awards have been announced and it's the first time the list includes three brands under the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.The South Korean carmaker said Monday that the Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Palisade and Kia's Telluride have made the short list.The Sonata has been nominated for car of year while the Palisade and Telluride are competing for the honor of best sport utility vehicle in North America.Considered the "Oscars of the auto industry," the awards for best car, truck and SUV have been given annually since 1994, based on votes by a panel of respected automotive journalists across the U.S. and Canada.The 2020 winners will be announced at the Detroit motor show next month.Hyundai first received honors with its Genesis in 2009, followed by the Avante in 2012, and the Genesis G70 and Kona sport utility in 2019.