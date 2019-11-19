S. Korea, ASEAN to Launch Body on Industrial Innovation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it will establish an organization with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) aimed at supporting industrial innovation.Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo announced the move Monday at a briefing in the southern port city Busan where a Korea-ASEAN special summit is under way.Pointing out that the ASEAN bloc consists of ten nations with different levels of economic and technological development, the minister said it's necessary to more systematically respond to the various demands in cooperation.He said the new organization will build cooperation platforms both online and offline and also operate expert groups.He vowed to advance the body into a leading East Asian platform on technology cooperation similar to the European Union's Enterprise Europe Network.In a separate move, Sung also expressed plans to work with ASEAN to establish a joint research center for standardization.He said if the two sides jointly set up standards related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it can help facilitate bilateral trade and the creation of future markets.The minister said South Korea will share its related knowledge and experience with ASEAN members to help improve the quality of products distributed throughout the region and contribute to shared growth and prosperity.