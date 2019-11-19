Prosecution Summons Samsung Executives over 2015 Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is looking into whether there was any illegality in the process of a 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that it summoned incumbent and former executives from Samsung Group and Samsung C&T to question them about suspicions surrounding the merger.It is part of an ongoing investigation into an accounting scandal at Samsung BioLogics and its affiliate Samsung Bioepis.Investigators suspect that fraud may have been committed to facilitate the merger between the two affiliates, which ultimately helped Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong overhaul the group's governance structure.