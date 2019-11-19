Menu Content

Moon Hails South Korea-ASEAN Partnership at Banquet

Write: 2019-11-26 08:23:26Update: 2019-11-26 09:40:27

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in hosted a welcome banquet on Monday for Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) leaders participating in a special summit in Busan.

The banquet, hosted by Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook, was attended by leaders from ten ASEAN member states and about 300 South Korean and international guests.

In a speech at the event, Moon hailed the 30th year of cooperation and partnership between South Korea and ASEAN and proposed a toast to their friendship and development. 
 
Moon's office said that it made careful and elaborate efforts to ensure the event featured a mix of both tradition and cutting-edge technologies to signify "unity in diversity."

Th 2019 ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit kicked off earlier in the day to mark the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between South Korea and the regional bloc.
