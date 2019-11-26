S. Korea, ASEAN to Adopt Joint Vision Statement after Special Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will on Tuesday adopt a joint statement that lays out a vision for future partnerships at the conclusion of a special summit in Busan.The ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit will be held in two main sections on the second and final day of the event. President Moon Jae-in and leaders from the ten ASEAN member states will issue a statement on the results of their discussions.The government expects the special summit to bring cooperative relations between South Korea and ASEAN nations to a significantly higher level and serve to promote the Moon administration's New Southern Policy.Meanwhile, President Moon will hold one-on-one talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday afternoon.Moon will then host an official welcome dinner for the inaugural Mekong-South Korea Summit to be held on Wednesday with the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- the so-called Mekong-five nations.