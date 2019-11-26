S. Korea, ASEAN to Adopt Joint Vision Statement after Special Summit

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will on Tuesday adopt a joint statement that lays out a vision for future partnerships at the conclusion of a special summit in Busan.
The ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit will be held in two main sections on the second and final day of the event. President Moon Jae-in and leaders from the ten ASEAN member states will issue a statement on the results of their discussions.
The government expects the special summit to bring cooperative relations between South Korea and ASEAN nations to a significantly higher level and serve to promote the Moon administration's New Southern Policy.
Meanwhile, President Moon will hold one-on-one talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday afternoon.
Moon will then host an official welcome dinner for the inaugural Mekong-South Korea Summit to be held on Wednesday with the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- the so-called Mekong-five nations.