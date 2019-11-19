No Progress in Overnight Search for Missing Persons in 2 Maritime Accidents near Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Search and rescue authorities have yet to find any missing persons from two maritime accidents following an overnight search in waters off Jeju Island.According to the Jeju Coast Guard, seven Navy and Coast Guard vessels were mobilized on Monday to find a missing person that was aboard a fishing boat that capsized earlier in the morning near Mara Island, a small patch of land some eight kilometers southwest of Jeju.Thirteen of the ship's 14 passengers were recovered at the scene, but three were pronounced dead at a local hospital.The search team continued operations overnight into Tuesday morning to find the sole missing passenger but have been unsuccessful.Meanwhile, search operations continued for eleven missing persons aboard a fishing boat that caught fire and capsized near Jeju Island a week ago.