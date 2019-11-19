S. Korea's Ambassador to US Says US Actively Intervened to Save GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck said on Monday that Washington actively intervened to save the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) between South Korea and Japan.Ambassador Lee told reporters in Washington that Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia David Stilwell and other senior U.S. officials made significant efforts to arrange talks between all sides and encouraged its allies to reach an agreement.Lee assessed that constructive efforts from the U.S. led to a shift in Japan's disposition towards underlying issues that led South Korea to announce back in August that it would pull out of GSOMIA.South Korea reversed its position last Friday just hours before the pact was set to expire.Lee stressed that the latest agreement between South Korea and Japan is not anyone's victory or the result of pressure from the U.S., but is instead a culmination of comprehensive diplomatic efforts.Regarding other pending issues between Seoul and Tokyo, Lee said that the U.S. has made it clear that it will not mediate between the two in regards to historical issues.