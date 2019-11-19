Ruling Bloc to Seek Passage of Bills on Children's Traffic Safety this Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to seek the passage of legislation targeting children's traffic safety.DP floor leader Lee In-young said on Tuesday during a meeting with the government that his party will work to persuade the opposition to secure the parliamentary passage of bills that increase traffic safety in school zones.Lee pledged to do all he can to ensure that in addition to a bill that already passed a parliamentary public administration and security subcommittee last week, other related legislation passes the subcommittee on Thursday.DP chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik said that the ruling bloc also decided to increase next year's budget for the installation of additional traffic lights and security cameras in school zones by 100 billion won.Cho said that 88-hundred cameras and eleven-thousand-260 traffic lights will be set up in school zones over the next three years.