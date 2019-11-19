S. Korea Signs MOUs on Defense Cooperation with Philippines, Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea signed memorandums of understanding(MOU) on defense cooperation with the Philippines and Singapore on Tuesday on the sidelines of a special summit in the southern port city of Busan.South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said its minister, Wang Jung-hong, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed an MOU on the procurement of certain defense materials.The arrangement is expected to enable greater defense exports by South Korean companies through more contracts with the Philippine government.DAPA said it also signed an MOU with Singapore's Defense Ministry that will enable information exchanges in the chemical, biological and radiological fields, paving the way for the two sides to share related technology and practical knowledge.On Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province and inspected indigenous aircraft such as the FA-50 fighter jet.The DAPA chief said that the special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) presents an opportunity for the two sides to enhance bilateral defense cooperation.Wang said he expects the summit to greatly boost prospects for South Korea's defense industry in the ASEAN region.