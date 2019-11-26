Moon Stresses Cooperation and Solidarity to Confront Global Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) should strengthen cooperation and solidarity to confront global challenges.Speaking at the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan on Tuesday, Moon said that an inclusive and sustainable world is possible through cooperation in Asia.The Moon administration, which has been strengthening ties with Southeast Asian countries under its New Southern Policy, is holding the summit in celebration of 30 years of official dialogue between Seoul and the regional bloc.Stressing that the world faces new challenges such as rising protectionism, transnational crime and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Moon said cooperation and solidarity are the only ways forward.Noting that the scope of cooperation has expanded beyond economics and trade to include areas such as politics, security and culture, Moon said that the relationships and trust built between South Korea and ASEAN enabled both to overcame significant adversity, such as the Asian financial crisis and global financial crisis.He said South Korea and ASEAN have become indispensable friends and hoped that doors for new cooperation will open even wider in the future.