Stilwell: Not 'Rational' to Link GSOMIA, Defense Cost Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia David Stilwell says that South Korea's decision not to pull out of a military information sharing pact with Japan will not affect defense cost negotiations between Seoul and Washington.Japan's Nikkei released an interview with Stilwell on Monday, quoting the assistant secretary as saying that he doesn't think it is "rational" to link the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) matter with defense cost talks.Nikkei noted some expectations that Seoul's decision to stay in GSOMIA, a move highly supported by Washington, may make the U.S. more inclined to reduce the five-billion dollar contribution it is allegedly seeking from South Korean to maintain troops on the Korean Peninsula.Stilwell in the interview welcomed the GSOMIA call, adding that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo understand the benefit of the pact.He said the U.S. has the role of promoting conversation between South Korea and Japan to improve their relations, but said that intervention can't be a long-term solution.The assistant secretary also hinted that Washington will not involve itself too deeply to resolve disputes between Seoul and Tokyo.