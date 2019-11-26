S. Korea, ASEAN Adopt New Partnership Vision Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have adopted a joint vision statement vowing to promote trade and investment in a bid to overcome rising protectionism in many parts of the world,Celina Yoon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in and leaders from the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member states adopted a joint vision statement on the second day of the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan on Tuesday.The vision statement seeks to bolster ties between South Korea and ASEAN for peace and prosperity.The signatories agreed to contribute to lasting peace, security and stability, including using ASEAN-led mechanisms to support complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed to strengthen cooperation to address non-traditional security challenges such as transnational crime, terrorism and violent extremism, as well as to further bolster cybersecurity cooperation.Moon and his ASEAN member counterparts reaffirmed their commitment to free trade, saying they oppose protectionism of any kind and vowing to promote trade and investment for regional development and prosperity. They also stressed cooperation to lessen development disparities in the region.Reinforcing the Southeast Asian bloc’s articulated vision of an integrated, peaceful and stable community, the leaders agreed at the special summit to accelerate co-prosperity in the region through joint endeavors including freer movement of goods and services.South Korea and ASEAN will intensify technical and financial support in the areas of sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility to facilitate cross-border trade and movement of people to enhance regional connectivity.Commemorating the 30th anniversary since the launch of bilateral dialogue between South Korea and ASEAN, the presidential office noted that the joint vision points the direction future cooperation should head toward.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.