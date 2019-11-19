S. Korea to Enforce Measures to Control Fine Dust During Winter Season

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will enforce a series of measures to control the level of fine dust during the winter season, when particular matters peak.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae said grade-five emissions vehicles registered in Seoul and the surrounding area will be banned from operation starting December until the end of March, with a grace period until the end of January.Owners of grade-five emissions vehicles who apply for emission-reduction devices from local governments, as well as vehicles used for businesses will be exempt from the ban.From December until the end of March, the ministry will operate an alternate no-driving day system at government and other public offices.The number of personnel to inspect fine dust emissions at construction sites and factories will more than double to around one-thousand, while additional drones and spectroscopic equipment will be used in the inspections until May.