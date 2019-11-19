Married Women Quitting Jobs for Personal Reasons under 20% for First Time Ever

Photo : KBS News

New government data finds that the proportion of married women who left their careers for personal reasons has fallen to the lowest percentage in recorded history.Statistics Korea data released on Tuesday reveals that 19-point-two percent of married women under the age of 54 -- or some one-point-seven million as of April -- quit their jobs due to marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, or caring for children or other family members.That's down one-point-three percent, or 148-thousand, from a year ago.The agency also said that for the first time ever, matrimony is not the primary factor behind married women walking away from their jobs.Children, instead, are now the primary reason, with 38 percent citing child care. An additional 23 percent cited pregnancy or childbirth as reasons for their unemployment.Marriage accounts for 31 percent of career interruptions, while four-point-four percent are due to taking care of family members other than children.The statistics agency said the latest data suggests that married women are more focused than ever on their careers.