Prosecution Widening Probe over Alleged Interference into Pres. Office Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's prosecution is reportedly expanding its bribery allegation probe of former Busan city vice mayor Yoo Jae-soo to include presidential officials, who are suspected of abruptly ending an inspection into the allegations surrounding the city leader.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office recently summoned members of the presidential office's special inspection team at the time, including Lee In-geol, the former head of the inspection team and Park Hyoung-chul, the presidential anti-corruption secretary.During questioning, Park reportedly said the inspection into Yoo was suspended following specific orders from higher-ups.On Monday, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Yoo over allegations he took bribes from businesses, including overseas study expenses and a flight ticket for his child between 2016 and 2017, when he served on the Financial Services Commission(FSC).While the special inspection team under former senior secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk launched an inspection into Yoo in 2017, he managed to avoid punishment and served as the Busan city government's vice mayor for economic affairs from last July until recently.In February, a former special inspector filed a petition with the prosecution against Cho, claiming the surveillance was abruptly suspended despite alleged wrongdoings by Yoo.The Seoul Eastern District Court is set to review the prosecution's request for Yoo's arrest warrant on Wednesday.