Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.10%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost two-point-15 points, or point-10 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-121-point-35.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining four-point-19 points, or point-65 percent, to close at 651-point-59.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-176-point-seven won.