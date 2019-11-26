Moon: Leaders of S. Korea, ASEAN Agree to Maintain Free Trade Order

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he and Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) leaders welcome the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and agree to maintain a free trade order based on a two-way free trade agreement.In a joint statement on Tuesday following the completion of a two-day special summit between South Korea and ASEAN in Busan, Moon said the leaders reaffirmed their support for free trade amid growing concerns of protectionism.In a bid to achieve a "people-centered" regional community, Moon said he and his ASEAN counterparts agreed to simplify visa systems and ease aviation rules to expand people-to-people exchanges.In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Moon said the leaders agreed to enhance partnerships in science and technology, industrial innovation and startups.Seoul and the ASEAN also plan to join efforts in infrastructure, smart city, finance and environment to promote connectivity in the region.Regarding his peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said the leaders decided to increase cooperation in achieving a complete denuclearization of North Korea and establishing lasting peace on the peninsula.