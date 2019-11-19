S. Korea, US Defense Cost Talks Likely to Resume in Early December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are coordinating the next round of defense cost talks.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul told reporters on Tuesday that the next round of negotiations will take place next month.The third round of talks held in Seoul broke down after the American delegation walked out of the meeting.The talks are making little headway while the current agreement on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops in South Korea is expected to expire at the end of the year.Washington has been demanding nearly five billion dollars from Seoul, which is more than five times the current amount that South Korea contributes.